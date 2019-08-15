US appeals to Gibraltar Court not to release Grace 1 oil tanker

Gibraltar court had earlier decided to free captain and crew of the oil tanker seized last month, which was accused of illegally transporting oil to Syria.

The Gibraltar court decided to release the crew of the ship, but the US is trying to block release of Grace 1.

Meanwhile, an official in the Gibraltar government's first minister office said that the US Department of Justice has applied to seize the tanker Grace 1, carrying Iranian oil, in Gibraltar.

The newspaper Gibraltar Chronicle wrote that legal basis of the US application is not clear, but the demand will postpone release of the ship until Thursday evening.

The oil tanker was seized on July 4 under the pretext of violating European Union's regulations for transporting oil to Syria.

On July 19, Iran seized a British oil tanker named "Stena Impero" for not observing international regulations in Strait of Hormuz.

