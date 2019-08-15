Hamedan signs cooperation MoUs with Iraq's KRG

Head of the provincial Union of Bag, Shoes and leather Hamid Gazarani told IRNA on Thursday that Iraqi commercial delegation headed by the Head of KRG Union of Exporters and Importers Sheikh Mostafa Abdulrahman Abdullah visited the ongoing Exhibition of Bag and Shoes in Hamedan.

After visiting several production units in the province, the team signed the memoranda of understanding to buy bag and shoes from Hamedan province, he said.

Meanwhile, Iraqi delegation signed an agreement with the Company of Hamedan Industrial Townships to organize exhibition of Hamedan bag and shoes in KRG, he added.

"Over 1,000 bag and shoes production units are operating across the province," Gazarani said.

Fifth Exhibition of Bag and Shoes opened in Hamedan late on Wednesday.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish