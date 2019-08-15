Iran becomes 3rd in military scuba diving contests

Russia came first with 7416.04 pts; China came second with 4922.19 pts; and Iran came third with 4754.88 pts.

Venezuela, South Africa and Syria stood at the fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks.

The closing ceremony of the competitions was attended by Commander of the Iranian Navy, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi; Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Alexander Vitko; Managing Director of Kish Free Zone Organization (KFZO), Gholam-Hossein Mozaffari, and several Iranian and foreign military and civil officials.

The depth international contest was held on August 4–14, in which 160 from all over the world divers participated.

Military World Games have been held since 11 years ago in 17 fields and Iran has participated in them in the last three years.

