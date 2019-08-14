Agricultural products account for 15 percent of Iran's exports

Director General of the Exports Coordination Office at Trade Promotion Organization Mahmoud Bazari said on Wednesday that over the past two years, agriculture and food industry have suffered a lot due to diverse policies in the field of foreign exchange.

"The main reason behind this was involvement of unprofessional persons in the sector," he said, noting that currently, the government has undertaken a series of policies in various sectors, including agriculture and food industry to meet local demands and prevent waste of currency resources.

