Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah expresses solidarity with Iran's FM Zarif

According to Almanar, the message said, "Me and my brothers express solidarity with you. You are expressive voice in all international circles and spokesperson of right against the global rogues."

"When the US imposed sanctions on you, me and my brothers decided to send a message to express solidarity with you but I preferred to postpone it until August 14 when Lebanese resistance defeated the US and Israel in 33-day war in 2006 with the assistance of the Islamic Republic," he said.

The US suffered defeat in the face of a small country like Lebanon, how it can encounter a strong regional state such as Iran, he said.

They wanted to distance you but your presence has become stronger and more effective, and God willing, you will remain as defender of the oppressed people and front of resistance, Nasrallah said.

