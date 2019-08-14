Minister urges boosting mutual coop with UNIDO on start-ups

Speaking in a meeting with UNIDO Managing Director Philippe Scholtes, the minister said that the two sides are eager to broaden the horizon of their mutual cooperation.

Azari Jahromi went to say that UNIDO delegation could visit Iranian firms to be familiar with their advancement.

Managing Director of UNIDO Philippe Scholtes, for his part, emphasized on the digitalization as well as merging information technology and industrial products.

Recalling that UNIDO is in the middle of its 5-year-old joint cooperation with Iran, Scholtes said that he conferred with the CEOs of various companies who had collaborated with the organization before.

Pointing to the outstanding capacity of the Iranian start-up firms, the UN official stated that meeting with their managers was effective.

Iran and UNIDO have been partners for promoting sustainable and inclusive development in Iran for six decades since 1966.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish