Iranian taekwondoka grabs gold medal at 'Police Olympics'

Earlier in the tournament, Ghaffar Mirzaee grabbed one gold medal in 73-kg weight category in judo and Ali Matin received one silver medal in 100-kg in the same field.

Also, Iranian karate fighters Abolghasem Paydar and Mohsen Papee scooped two gold medals in 65-kg and 70-kg weight categories at the event respectively.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's Law Enforcement Team consists of seven athletes has participated in judo, karate, taekwondo as well as Stair-climbing.

