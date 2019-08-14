14 August 2019 - 19:05
Iranian taekwondoka grabs gold medal at 'Police Olympics'

Beijing, Aug 14, IRNA – Iranian taekwondo fighter Mohammad Azizi on Wednesday bagged a gold medal in the age category of 40+ at Chinese Police World Championships known as the Police Olympics in which athletes from 80 countries are competing in Chengdu, China (August 8 -18).

Earlier in the tournament, Ghaffar Mirzaee grabbed one gold medal in 73-kg weight category in judo and Ali Matin received one silver medal in 100-kg in the same field.

Also, Iranian karate fighters Abolghasem Paydar and Mohsen Papee scooped two gold medals in 65-kg and 70-kg weight categories at the event respectively.  

The Islamic Republic of Iran's Law Enforcement Team consists of seven athletes has participated in judo, karate, taekwondo as well as Stair-climbing.

