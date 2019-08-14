Iran's FM Spox says aggressors eyeing disintegration of Yemen

Referring to recent development in south of Yemen, Mousavi said that a coalition by Saudi and Emirati aggressors together with their mercenaries have not been able to destroy people's determination by the advanced weapons and were defeated against Yemenis' resistance.

They are now after disintegrating Yemen according to a suspicious plot, he reiterated.

Iran has always supported the unified Yemen and considers preserving its integration as joint responsibility of all Yemenis, he noted.

Mousavi expressed hope for ending Saudi-Emirati aggression to enable Yemeni groups to overcome problems and to establish an intensive government through Intra-Yemeni talks.

The United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2451 to support the Stockholm Agreement on deployment of a team in order to facilitate monitoring and implementing the Agreement and installing truce in important Yemeni ports.

The resolution mainly focuses on sending essential commodities to the Yemeni people, supporting the Stockholm Agreement, assigning the Secretary-General of the United Nations to implement it and observing the ceasefire.

The fourth round of Yemen peace talks kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden on December 6 with the attendance of the UN and the government representatives. It agreed to install truce in Yemeni ports of al-Hudaydah, al-Salif and Ayn Issa.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies attacked Yemen in March 2015 to bring back to power the deposed president of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Since then, the invaders have committed horrible war crimes against Yemeni civilians.

