Iran to host Int’l musical festival ‘Show of Hands’

The capital of Iran will host 12 performances, 7 workshops as well as 5 documentaries on music.

Some prodigious musicians from 9 countries including Italy, Norway, Switzerland, Iran, Sweden, Netherlands, Germany, France and Poland will participate in the festival.

At the event the audience will enjoy listening to two different Solo Improvisations every night.

The festival is scheduled to be held in Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center at 2 p.m. every day.

The workshops on music and the improvisation of woodwind instruments will also be held at 4 p.m. during the festival.

The theme of the next festival will be chosen at the closing concert of the event.

7129**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish