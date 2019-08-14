14 August 2019 - 17:48
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code 83437497
0 Persons

Iran speaker congratulates Lebanon victory in 33-year war anniv.

Iran speaker congratulates Lebanon victory in 33-year war anniv.

Tehran, Aug 14, IRNA – Iranian Parliament speaker Ali Larijani in separate messages to Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri and Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Hassan Nasrallah offered congratulations on the anniversary of Lebanon victory in the 33-year war.

In his messages, Larijani referred to breaking the Israeli occupiers' hegemony during the thirty-three-day war, saying the victory was the result of Resistance leadership, sacrifice, Jihad of the Hezbollah forces.

It proved that Zionist invincibility was nothing but a legend, he added.

He expressed Iran's readiness to support Resistance against the Zionist regime of Israel.

The sinister plots of the Zionists to disintegrate Islamic states failed, he said, adding that the Deal of Century will never be able to materialize Zionists' aggressive ambitions.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 4 =