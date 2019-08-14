Iran speaker congratulates Lebanon victory in 33-year war anniv.

In his messages, Larijani referred to breaking the Israeli occupiers' hegemony during the thirty-three-day war, saying the victory was the result of Resistance leadership, sacrifice, Jihad of the Hezbollah forces.

It proved that Zionist invincibility was nothing but a legend, he added.

He expressed Iran's readiness to support Resistance against the Zionist regime of Israel.

The sinister plots of the Zionists to disintegrate Islamic states failed, he said, adding that the Deal of Century will never be able to materialize Zionists' aggressive ambitions.

