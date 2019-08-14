Iraqi Interior Minister due in Iran

Speaking to reporters, Fazli referred to visa waiver for Arbaeen pilgrims, saying it does not mean that the process will not be controlled.

He added that Iran and Iraq have agreed to lift visa for Arbaeen.

Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi and Iraqi Transport Minister Abdullah Luaibi reviewed ways to facilitate transport of Iranian pilgrims in Arbaeen occasion.

Due to lifting visa for Arbaeen pilgrims, more Iranian pilgrims are expected to travel to Iraq this year.

Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious processions. It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household.

Every year millions of Iranian Shia Muslims from other countries travel to the holy cities of Iraq to pay pilgrimage to holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS). This year Arbaeen falls on October 30.

