Exports from Dogharoon Customs up 20% over past four months

“960,000 tons of goods were exported from Dogharoon Customs in the past four months,” said the customs managing director Mohammad Kuhgard.

The exported goods were valued at $1.1bn, he added.

Also, 3,300 tons of goods worth $3,370,000 were imported from this customs on the Afghan border, showing a decline of 20 percent and 10 percent in value and weight, respectively.

Construction materials and various oil products are the main exported Iranian items.

90 percent of the exports from Dogharoun are destined for the city of Harat, the second Afghan economic town and the remaining 10 are sent to other neighboring countries.

The 100-year-old Dogharoun Customs is situated 18 kilometers from the city of Taybad on the border with Afghanistan. Dogharoun's customs is one of the five most active ones among Iranian customs.

Taybad is located 22km southeast of Mashhad, the provincial capital of northeastern Razavi Khorasan Province.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish