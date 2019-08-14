Senior Iranian cleric wants pressures on Nigerian cleric Zakzaky to be stopped

Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, Secretary of Iran’s Guardian Council, said on Wednesday that pressures on the Nigerian cleric Sheikh Zakzaky need to end to enable him continue his medical treatment in India.

The 66-year-old cleric, who is the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), and his wife, Zinat, arrived in the Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

Nigeria’s Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky and his wife were injured in a raid by Nigerian forces in 2015, when they were arrested to spend the next four years in detention.

A Nigerian court had granted the Muslim cleric bail last week so that he could fly to India for treatment.

A litany of charges, including murder, was brought against Sheikh Zakzaky in April 2018. The Nigerian government claims Zakzaky was responsible for an incident during which the Nigerian army chief’s convoy allegedly came under attack by his supporters. Sheikh Zakzaky denies all the charges.

Zakzaky has been forced to leave India over “pressures” and go back to Nigeria.

