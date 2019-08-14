14 August 2019 - 15:44
Journalist ID: 2078
News Code 83437297
0 Persons

Iran's Pres. Rouhani to attend UNGA in September

Iran's Pres. Rouhani to attend UNGA in September

Tehran, August 14, IRNA - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will take part in the upcoming United Nations General Assembly if nothing unexpected happens, said his chief of staff on Wednesday. 

“In nothing special happens, the president will take part in the UNGA in New York. I haven’t heard anything about the restrictions,” said Mahmoud Vaezi, Hassan Rouhani’s Chief of Staff, on Wednesday following the weekly cabinet meeting. 

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 74) will open on September 17, 2019. 

He expressed hope that recent US sanctions on Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif won’t prevent him from attending the UNGA next month. 

Washington imposed punitive measures on Zarif last month. It’s not known if the US will allow Zarif to travel to New York. 

Last time the Iranian FM was in the NYC to attend a high-profile UN meeting, his movements were restricted to six blocks from Iran’s Permanent Mission. 

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 8 =