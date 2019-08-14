Iran's Pres. Rouhani to attend UNGA in September

“In nothing special happens, the president will take part in the UNGA in New York. I haven’t heard anything about the restrictions,” said Mahmoud Vaezi, Hassan Rouhani’s Chief of Staff, on Wednesday following the weekly cabinet meeting.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 74) will open on September 17, 2019.

He expressed hope that recent US sanctions on Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif won’t prevent him from attending the UNGA next month.

Washington imposed punitive measures on Zarif last month. It’s not known if the US will allow Zarif to travel to New York.

Last time the Iranian FM was in the NYC to attend a high-profile UN meeting, his movements were restricted to six blocks from Iran’s Permanent Mission.

