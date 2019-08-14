Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan to set up common power grid

The technical and economic dimension of the plan will be studied later according to the agreement.

The suggestion that three countries connect their national grid was proposed 15 years ago.

The work group of the plan was formed two years ago.

Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Anatoly Yanovsky had told IRNA last year that the experts of the three countries were studying the technical issues of the plan.

Asked about the benefits of setting up the common power grid, he said that the common power grid of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran will be useful if they face power shortage.

