Iran, India to target $30b trade exchange

Bushehr, Aug 14, IRNA – Iran's Consul General in India's Hyderabad Mohammad Haqbin-Qomi said on Wednesday that Tehran and New Delhi have targeted 30-billion-dollar worth of trade exchange in light of the great capacities of the two countries for economic cooperation.

Mohammad Haqbin-Qomi told IRNA that reports show that trade exchange between Iran and India has been 18 billion dollars in 2018, the figure that can increase regarding the existing capacities.

Everything has been prepared for boosting economic cooperation with India, while the sanctions have made it difficult, the official said.

Asked about relations between Iran and India, Haqbin-Qomi said the two countries experience good and growing cooperation.

He further referred to agricultural products of southern Iranian province of Bushehr as good grounds for fostering trade cooperation with India.

The US President Donald Trump left the July 2015 nuclear deal on May 8, 2018, and said he is to impose the 'highest level' of economic sanctions against Iran. His decision is blatant violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 requiring to lift international sanctions on Iran.

