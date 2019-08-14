Rouhani calls for solidarity among Persian Gulf states

Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, the president said, what is being said about forming a new coalition in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman will not be viable, and even if implemented, they will not contribute to the security of the region.

He added that Iran is prepared to protect the security of the region in cooperation with the Persian Gulf countries in the same way that it has done so over the past centuries.

Emphasizing that security in the region does not warrant presence of foreign forces, he said, the countries in the region can protect the security through unity, solidarity and dialogue.

They have always been friendly neighbors throughout the history, he said, noting that any division among them will be to the benefit of the enemies.

Referring to the reports on the possible presence of the Zionist regime of Israel in the region, Rouhani said the regime has brought insecurity, killings, and terror with it to every part of the world it has been.

9156**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish