Dust storm sends 262 people to hospital in southeastern Iran

Abrolrahman Shahnavazi, the director of crisis management department of Sistan-Baluchestan governor-general, told IRNA that the dust storm caused respiratory, eye and heart complications for local residents sending hundreds of them to hospitals.

He said that some 58 people were hospitalized in addition to those who received outpatient treatment.

Gholam-Hossein Abedi, the director of the Meteorological Office the city of Zabol, said that the concentration of dust particles reached 2,370 micrograms per cubic meter in the Iranian southeastern city of Zobol on Wednesday which is 16 times higher than the standards.

He told IRNA that this amount of dust pollution is dangerous for all age groups.

The dust storm was so grave in Zabol that halted a flight from Tehran to the city, Abedi said

The speed of the storm is presently at 56 mph which has reduced horizontal visibility to 1,500 meters, he added.

