Gov't spox says Sochi tripartite summit to be held soon

Referring to a recent phone conversation between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Rabeie said both sides underlined that no political issue was the cause for the delay.

According to the official, the two presidents also discussed bilateral issues, adding that no political issue caused the delay in Soch Summit.

He added that the event which is scheduled to be held soon will certainly bring about good results for the regional countries.

Last week, media reported that the summit would be attended by leaders of the three countries on August 14.

Earlier, the presidential office director for communications and information Parviz Esmaili said President Hassan Rouhani of Iran is scheduled to pay a visit to Russia this week at the invitation of his Russian counterpart.

He added that Rouhani is to take part in the tripartite meeting with the Russian and Azerbaijani presidents, respectively Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, in Sochi.

Rouhani is to deliver a speech to the summit aiming to expand economic ties and regional cooperation, he noted.

President Rouhani is slated to meet Aliev and Putin separately, as well, to discuss the most important bilateral issues, Esmaili reiterated.

The first and the second trilateral meetings were held on August 2016 in Baku and November 2017 in Tehran.

