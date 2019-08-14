Islamic states slam Zionists' attack on prayers in al-Aqsa Mosque

In its statement, the secretariat vehemently denounced the recent crimes of the Zionist regime in attacking Al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock on Eid al-Adha and warned Benjamin Netanyahu and the Zionists that the Muslim World will not permit them to pass Muslims' redlines which are Al-Aqsa Mosque and Holy Quds.

Despite escalation of Zionists' aggression, Palestinians will hold the March of Return protests extensively to express their opposition to the so-called Deal of Century and the Zionists' conspiracy.

They will continue until the full liberation of the occupied territories and forming an independent country, it added.

Netanyahu mistakenly tended to kill Palestinian prayers by the green light of the US and condescension of some Arab countries to put Palestinian nation and the Islamic World in fait accompli.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish