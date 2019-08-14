Ex-diplomat gives upbeat view about Europe coming to terms with Iran

Iran and Europe, at present, have agreed to continue negotiations, and the prospects for a new understanding are bright, the former Iranian ambassador to Norway and Hungary said.

Abdolreza Faraji-Rad made the remarks in an interview with IRNA.

Asked about France's effort to relieve tension between Iran and the United States, the former ambassador said the France started acting to do so when Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the July 2015 nuclear deal, aka the JCPOA, based on Article 26 and 36.

On the first anniversary of US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Iran declared a 60-day deadline to remedy breaches.

The Article 36, under the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, says, 'If Iran believed that any or all of the E3/EU+3 were not meeting their commitments to the JCPOA, Iran could refer the issue to the Joint Commission for resolution.'

The Article 26 stipulates, 'The EU will refrain from re-introducing or re-imposing the sanctions that it has terminated implementing under this JCPOA, without prejudice to the dispute resolution process provided for under this JCPOA.'

The French officials did take practical measures when Iran started implementing the second phase of reduction to its commitments, Faraji-Rad said.

Referring to the recent telephone conversation between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the former diplomat said Paris announced allocation of several billion dollars credit line for activating INSTEX- Instrument In Support Of Trade Exchanges.

