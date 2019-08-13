Iranian freestyle wrestlers win 2 gold, 1 bronze medal of Junior World Champs

Amir Hossein Maqsoudi and Abbas Foroutan won gold medals in categories of 65 and 97 kilograms while Mohammad Sadeq Firouzpour grabbed bronze medal in the class of 70 kilograms in Tallinn on August 12-13.

In final, Maqsoudi overpowered his Russian rival to win gold medal. He had won silver in World Junior Championships in 2019.

In the category of 97 kilograms, Abbas Foroutan defeated his Cuban rival 10-0 to receive gold medal. Foroutan had won gold in World Junior Championships in 2019, too.

