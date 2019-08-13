Supreme Leader Calls on Yemen's Ansarullah to stand strong vis-a-vis Saudi-UAE plots

The following are the excerpts of the statements his eminence made at this meeting:

Saudi Arabia and the UAE and their supporters have committed major crimes in Yemen and certainly won’t get their favorite results. They seek to divide Yemen this plot should be strongly resisted and a unified, coherent Yemen with sovereign integrity should be endorsed.

Given Yemen’s religious and ethnic diversity, protecting Yemen’s integrity requires domestic dialogues.

Yemen’s people--with their profound, historic civilization and spirit of mujahidah and resistance that they have displayed in the past 5 years--have a bright future ahead and by God’s grace will establish a strong government and will progress in its framework.

Saudis and their crimes in Yemen particularly on Eid Al-Adha present the realities of today’s world and bogus human rights activists.

The Western world’s indifference towards the crimes committed in Yemen is an example of the world of today’s realities; these criminal powers should be confronted with the power of faith, resistance, and relying on divine assistance and this is the only way.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish