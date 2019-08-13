Iraq urges Fars province's industrialists to invest in country

Presence of a 12-people Iraqi delegation in Fars province which comprises members of Iraqi Chamber of Commerce in the inaugural ceremony of the provincial Exhibition of Fars Small and Medium Industries provided an opportunity for promoting trade ties with the regional states.

On the sidelines of the First Exhibition of Fars Small and Medium Industries opened late on Tuesday, Head of Iraqi Chamber of Commerce Ali Hadi Ali described his country as a country with opportunities to generate jobs.

He said that the grounds are ready for economic activities in the fields in the country, particularly in the cities of Najaf and Baghdad.

He invited Iranian big companies and owners of big industries to take part in the Iraqi projects.

He also characterized Iraq as a country with untapped capacities requiring investment in various economic projects.

Hadi Ali who is in Shiraz at the head of an economic team to help boost trade relations also hailed Fars provinces capacities.

Some 170 companies are displaying their latest achievements in various domains, including foodstuff, agriculture, petrochemical industries, textile industries and electronic industries in 300 pavilions in an area measuring 8,500 square meters.

The exhibition will be open in Fars International Fairground in Golestan Township until Friday.

