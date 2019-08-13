Iran's new consul general meets with Nakhchivan senior official

Ahmad Hosseini in meeting with Chairman of Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Vasif Talibov on Tuesday congratulated Eid-al-Adha and expressed pleasure for growing trend of bilateral relations between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic and underlined deepening and continuation of the ties.

Iran's Consulate General has been active in Nakhchivan autonomous Republic since 1992 and had played important role in strengthening relations between the republic and Iran's neighboring provinces.

