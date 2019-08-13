Zarif: Lebanese resistance proves defeating Zionist regime as feasible to world

In an exclusive interview with Lebanese Al-Ahd News website, Zarif offered his congratulations on the 13th anniversary of Lebanese Islamic Resistance victory against the Zionist regime in war in summer 2006 well-known as the "33-day" war.

He underlined that Lebanese nation and the Islamic resistance proved to the world that there exists the reality that defeat of the Zionist regime is possible.

The regional nation and world are indebted to the resistance of the Lebanese nation and the Islamic resistance as well as Hezbollah, who stood against avarice of Israel as well as Takfiri and terrorist group of Daesh, who were threatening the entire world.

