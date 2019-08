The tournament known as the Police Olympics is to be held every five years.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's Law Enforcement Team consists of seven athletes has participated in judo, karate, taekwondo as well as Stair-climbing.

Earlier in the tournament, Ghaffar Mirzaee grabbed one gold medal in 73-kg competition in judo and Ali Matin bagged one silver medal in 100-kg in the same field.

7129**1430

