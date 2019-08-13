Iran minister urges Int’l community not to be silent on US sanctions

In a letter to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the minister asked the international community and particularly World Health Organization not to be quiet towards the crimes of Washington.

The WHO does not allow the crucial and illegal policies of the US have a disastrous effect on Iranians' health, he stressed.

Iran’s Health Minister invited General Secretary of WHO to participate in the 66th summit of the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Health Ministers which is slated to be held in Tehran on October 14-17.

