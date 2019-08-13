Zarif stresses regional coop as main cause of security

"US' proliferation of arms in our region is menace to regional security," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

He added: "Last year Iran—with ~1M men under arms—spent $16B on its ENTIRE military. Saudi Arabia spent 5X that JUST on arms."

Zarif went on to say: "Overflowing armories don’t win peace—or even war. Regional cooperation brings REAL security."

Earlier speaking to BBC, Zarif rejected the unfounded accusation against Iran over alleged nuclear bomb ambition, saying it will not augment Iran's security.

"If the Europeans are serious about a nuclear weapons-free Middle East, they're somewhere else that they need to be looking and that's Israel where they have at least 200 nuclear warheads," he noted.

