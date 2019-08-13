13 August 2019 - 18:17
Iran's FM Zarif blames US for insecurity in Persian Gulf

Tehran, Aug 13, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif deplored the US interventions as main cause of insecurity in the Persian Gulf.

"Insecurity in the Persian Gulf is caused mainly by the US intervention & its #EconomicTerrorism on Iranians," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

"Adding foreign naval fleets in this narrow & crowded tinderbox only increases risk of combustion," he added.

If the US wants maritime security, it should stop its destabilizing behavior," Zarif noted.

Earlier in a separate message, Zarif said "Persian Gulf is vital lifeline and thus nat'l security priority for Iran, which has long ensured maritime security".

He added: "Mindful of this reality, any extra-regional presence is by definition source of insecurity - despite propaganda."

"Iran won't hesitate to safeguard its security," top Iranian diplomat noted.

