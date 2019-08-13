Iran's FM Zarif blames US for insecurity in Persian Gulf

"Insecurity in the Persian Gulf is caused mainly by the US intervention & its #EconomicTerrorism on Iranians," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

"Adding foreign naval fleets in this narrow & crowded tinderbox only increases risk of combustion," he added.

If the US wants maritime security, it should stop its destabilizing behavior," Zarif noted.

Earlier in a separate message, Zarif said "Persian Gulf is vital lifeline and thus nat'l security priority for Iran, which has long ensured maritime security".



He added: "Mindful of this reality, any extra-regional presence is by definition source of insecurity - despite propaganda."



"Iran won't hesitate to safeguard its security," top Iranian diplomat noted.

