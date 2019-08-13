Iran to register 52 patents at WIPO

Iranian inventors have sent 1523 applications to this center and some 252 cases have been approved in the initial assessment.

The center has allocated a special department comprising of active units to meet the country's needs in intellectual property and particularly in registration of foreign inventions.

The Patent Center for Science and Technology of Vice-President has been active since 2005 in Iran.

WIPO was created in 1967 "to encourage creative activity, to promote the protection of intellectual property throughout the world"

