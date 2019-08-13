Iranian "Copper Notes of a Dream" to vie at Locarno Int'l Film Festival

Produced by Morteza Shanani, the film will hit the silver screened in two shows in La Sala Hall at 11 AM local time on August 15 and 18:30 PM local time on Aug 16.

The film is slated to vie with several films from France, Germany, Switzerland, Hungry, etc, wrote Locarno festival website.

"Copper Notes of a Dream" tells the story of Mallouk, a ten-year-old boy who collects the copper wire along with his friends. They gather the wire from homes demolished during war and sell the collection in order to make a living.

The festival is being held from August 7 to 17 and is comprising the competitive and non-competitive sections including International competition, Semaine de la critique, Tomorrow Jaguars, Play Forward, etc.

Throughout its 72 year history, the Locarno Film Festival has occupied a unique position in the landscape of the major film festivals. Every August, for eleven days the Swiss-Italian town of Locarno, right in the heart of Europe, becomes the world capital of auteur cinema. Thousands of film fans and industry professionals meet here every summer to share their thirst for new discoveries and a passion for cinema in all its diversity.

In Locarno, they find a quality program, rich, eclectic, surprising, and where emerging talent rubs shoulders with prestigious guests. The audience is the soul of the Festival, as exemplified in the famous evenings on the Piazza Grande, whose magical setting can accommodate up to 8,000 filmgoers every night.

During its long history, the Locarno Film Festival has had the pleasure to welcome stars as Marlene Dietrich, Jean-Luc Godard, Quentin Tarantino, Susan Sarandon, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Juliette Binoche, Edward Norton, Harvey Keitel or Adrien Brody, which is what makes Locarno unique.

Farahmand has previously attended in Locarno festival with "Women with Gunpowder Earrings".

Reza Farahmand, Iranian director.

So far, he has attended over 30 film festivals and won several awards in different festivals in Signes de Nuit in Paris, Germany, Czech Republic, etc.

So far several acclaimed Iranian figures including late Abbad Kiarostami, Naser Taqvaei, Jafar Panahi, Abolfazl Jalili, etc have been awarded in Locarno festival.

