Iran govt. to seek Leader's opinion before further reduction of nuclear commitment

"The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) supervisory committee has convened, and the meeting will focus on consults among its members and the Supreme Leader's opinion," said Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi on Tuesday while referring to the 2015 nuclear agreement official name.

Iran has already reduced some of its nuclear commitments in two phases, that started on May 8, the anniversary of the US withdrawal from the pact.

Salehi made the remarks in a launching ceremony of National Center for Studies of Separation and Development of Sustainable Isotopes in Fordow nuclear facility in the central city of Qom.

The official stressed his organization has already submitted several scenarios for a possible third phase in case the Europeans fail to live up to their obligations within the JCPOA.

He reiterated that he can’t make any hypotheses or guesses about what will happen in next few months.

Iran has been asking Germany, France and the United Kingdom, also known as the E3, to stand up to the US maximum pressure and buy its oil and ease trade relations.

He said he “preferred not to speak about any possible orders” about the third phase, noting that the AEOI is prepared to "rapidly implement the decisions taken by the authorities".

The two previous rounds of Iran’s measures saw the stockpile of excess heavy water as well as small increase in the enrichment of uranium.

Salehi, who has also been present at the marathon nuclear talks, said Tehran is continuing its nuclear cooperation with Russia and China, after reports that Washington extended nuclear waivers.

The Iranian official mentioned that development phases two and three of Bushehr nuclear power plant and Chinese cooperation in converting Arak facility's uses “is on track and even goes faster than what was planned".

The European Union has made a 20-million-euro commitment to build a pressure-test laboratory at the Center for Nuclear Security System in which the EU has had “some progress”, according to Salehi, who is also a vice president.

The JCPOA’s technical part is “going well” that enable Iran to reciprocate technically in case the E3 doesn't abide by its political, economic and legal commitments, he added.

