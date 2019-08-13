Iran unveils advanced MRAP vehicle

The vehicle, dubbed Raad (Thunder), was manufactured by Iranian researchers and engineers at Iran's Defense Industries Organization (DIO). It was unveiled at a ceremony attended by Minister of Defense and Logistics of the Armed Forces Brigadier General Amir Hatami in the city of Isfahan, in central Iran.

Addressing the ceremony, the Brigadier General said that the armored vehicle was developed based on the needs of Iran's armed forces for higher speed, movements in sharp longitudinal or perpendicular slopes and crossing the obstacles.

The vehicle is meant for security operations while protecting the passengers against booby-traps and road-side bombs, proportionate to the climate of the country, he added.

The vehicle also has a fully-integrated personnel-carriers body structure, is bullet-proof and resistant to landmines, according to the minister.

Hatami further said that the vehicle will be well-suited for use in asymmetric wars, urban transport and borders outposts.

Raad is the upgraded version of Toofan prototype with a strong engine and more capability to carry weapons and the number of personnel.

9156**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish