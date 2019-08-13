13 August 2019 - 14:16
Iran urges India to normalize conditions in Kashmir

Tehran, Aug 13, IRNA – Iran's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called on the Indian government to restore normal conditions in Kashmir to normal to ensure that people can benefit their natural and recognized rights as soon as possible.

In a message, posted by the ministry on the social media by spokesman Abbas Mousavi, Iran described as a source of anxiety the implementation of restrictions and other security measures on civilians in various parts of Kashmir on Muslims for conducting their religious practices.

Earlier this month, India's Prime Minister announced his decision to roll back the semi-autonomous status of Kashmir, revoking the special authority of officials in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Indian Constitution, Article 370, the region is independent over the internal administration of the state except for defense and foreign affairs.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday in a phone conversation with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan called on both sides to practice restraint so that lives of civilians are saved and insecurity is prevented in Kashmir.

He emphasized that the issue will not be settled through military acts, rather all sides should be seeking diplomatic solutions.

