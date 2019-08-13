Iran offers medical assistance to Nigerian Muslim leader, wife

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Iran is ready to help Nigerian Muslim leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife who are planning to go to India for medical treatment.

He wished good health for Zakzaky and his immediate recovery from illness.

Mousavi said that Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky's presence overseas would create a better opportunity for settlement of the dispute between Islamic Movement of Nigeria and the Nigerian government including freedom of prisoners and removal of restrictions on the Muslims.

Nigerian security forces attacked a Husseiniya in the city of Zaria in 2015. They also attacked Leader of Nigerian Islamic Movement Sheikh Ibraheem El Zakzaki's house and wounded him severely before arresting him.

Over 1000 people were wounded and killed during the attack while 350 of them were buried in mass graves.

The Nigerian government forces also killed three of Sheikh El Zakzaki's children in 2014.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish