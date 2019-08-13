Routine Mashad-Dushanbe flight resumes

Mohammd-Baqer Qasemzadeh, the director of the airports of Khorasan Razavi province, told IRNA correspondent on Tuesday that the flights between the two cities will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays by a Boeing 767 airplane of Tajik Air.

Earlier, Tajik Air and Iran’s Aseman airlines used to operate between Mashad and Dushanbe. The flights stopped operating since last year. Therefore those intending to travel between Iran and Tajikistan had to use airports of third countries which caused higher costs and longer travel time as well.

Mashad’s Shahid Hasheminejad Airport is Iran’s second busiest airport after Tehran International Mehrabad Airport. Some 180 flights operate in the airport each day on average, which tend to increase to 250 flights in the peak season.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish