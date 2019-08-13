South Pars non-oil exports increase despite US sanctions

South Pars is the biggest gas field in the world and has the title of "the Capital of Energy of Iran". It is the hub of export of non-oil, petrochemical and natural gas and condensates.

Though the US has imposed sanctions on Iran, after Washington pulled out of nuclear agreement, the export from South Pars shows a two percent growth to reach 17.8 million tons in the past 12 months. The export has reached $4.5 million.

On May 18, 2018, the US President Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

The US withdrawal from the JCPOA was and imposing sanctions in contravention of the UN Resolution, requiring to lift international sanctions on Iran, have been condemned by all the other signatories to the deal, i.e. China, Russia, France, England, and Germany.

