UNIDO chief on a visit to Iran

The UN official arrived in Tehran on Monday to meet senior Iranian officials, donors and the UN community, the UN Information Center (UNIC) in Tehran reported on Tuesday.



The Managing Director of UNIDO Philippe Scholtes is the most senior official of UNIDO who visited Iran 2008. The Purpose of UNIDO high-ranking mission to Iran is to enhance the technical assistance cooperation between Iran and UNIDO within the framework of UNIDO Country Program for Iran (2017-2022).



Iran and UNIDO has been partners for promoting sustainable and inclusive development in Iran for six decades since 1966. UNIDO Iran’s office projects and programs cover mostly areas such as environmental protection, resource efficiency, green industry and employment which are also among national industrial development priorities in the Sixth Five-Year Economic, Cultural, and Social Development Plan for 1396-1400 (2016 – 2021).



