Sochi trilateral summit delayed for technical reasons

Deputy Chief of Staff of Presidential office for Communications Parviz Esmaili told IRNA that the trilateral summit was postponed due to technical reasons. It was scheduled to be held in Sochi, Russia.

He added that the talks will be mainly about development of joint cooperation of the three countries in various economic fields as well as regional relations.

Last week, media reported that the summit would be attended by leaders of the three countries on August 14.

