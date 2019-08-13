Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 13

** IRAN NEWS
- Tehran blames foreigners for tensions in Persian Gulf
- Zarif: Turning Persian Gulf regional into 'tinderbox'
- Tehran-Seoul trade exchange in lowest level
** IRAN DAILY
- Zarif accuses US, its Western allies of turning Persian Gulf region into “tinderbox”
- ISPA: Iran’s three-month imports of steel products down 208%
- Rouhani extends congratulations to Muslim heads of state on Eid al-Adha
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Muslims around world mark Eid al-Adha
- U.S.-Taliban talks end without a deal
- Russia qualify for Tokyo Olympics after beating Iran at IOQT
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Regional states responsible for Persian Gulf security
- Set, costume designer Edna Zeinalian to get lifetime achievement award
- Iran ready to expand economic co-op with Caspian Sea littoral states
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Tehran stocks show healthy growth in four months
- Gas output 810 mcm/d
- Iron ore exports at 17m tons worth $840m last year
