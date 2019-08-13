13 August 2019 - 08:26
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 13

Tehran, Aug 13, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Tuesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Tehran blames foreigners for tensions in Persian Gulf

- Zarif: Turning Persian Gulf regional into 'tinderbox'

- Tehran-Seoul trade exchange in lowest level

** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif accuses US, its Western allies of turning Persian Gulf region into “tinderbox”

- ISPA: Iran’s three-month imports of steel products down 208%

- Rouhani extends congratulations to Muslim heads of state on Eid al-Adha

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Muslims around world mark Eid al-Adha

- U.S.-Taliban talks end without a deal

- Russia qualify for Tokyo Olympics after beating Iran at IOQT

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Regional states responsible for Persian Gulf security

- Set, costume designer Edna Zeinalian to get lifetime achievement award 

- Iran ready to expand economic co-op with Caspian Sea littoral states

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran stocks show healthy growth in four months

- Gas output 810 mcm/d

- Iron ore exports at 17m tons worth $840m last year

