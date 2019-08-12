13 August 2019 - 01:46
Scarificed lamb meat to be sent to unprviliged countries: Iranian official

Tehran, Aug 13, IRNA- The lamb meat, sacrificed by Iranian pilgrims during this year’s Hajj rituals, will be sent to unprivilged countries, said an Iranian official following the sacrifice of several lambs on the occasion of Muslim Eid al-Adha that puts an end to Hajj rituals.

“The lamb meat, sacrificed by Iranians and other pilgrims will be sent to 27 unprilvilged countries according to the agreements,” said Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization’s head Ali Reza Rashidian. 

Iranian pilgrims sacrificed 85,000 lambs on the day of Eid al-Adha on Sunday and 1,500 more on Monday. 

Men and women need to order their sacrifice separately, he said. 

Eid al-Adha commemorates Prophet Abraham’s acknowledging a divine order upon him to sacrifice his son. Upon submitting to God’s will, Ibrahim was exempted from performing the order and was offered a ram to sacrifice instead.

