Iran ranks 3rd in China Int’l Army Games

China and Kazakhstan ranked 1st and 2nd.

The event started work on July 24 and will be underway until August 18.

The current version of the International Army Games known as China-Russia competitions is being held simultaneously in Iran, Russia, Armenia, India, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and China.

The International Army Games is a Russian military sports event organized by the Ministry of Defense of Russia (MoD).

The annual International Army Games, which have taken place since August 2015, involve close to 30 countries battling it out in dozens of competitions over two weeks to prove which nation has the most military might.

The games have been referred to as the War Olympics.

In addition to the competition, the International Army Games includes a military theme park, a recruitment station, and souvenir shops.

Some 22 cadets from the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps in tank team, 44 forces from the Navy, 42 commandos from the Army Air Force and 14 police officers will participate in the competitions.

Two fields of diving in depth (hosted by the Navy) and road patrolling (hosted by police) will be held in Kish Island and Tehran.

