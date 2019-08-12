Iran chess player ranks 3rd in Dubai

Maghsudlou had earlier ranked 3rd in Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival.
Parham Maghsoodloo is an Iranian chess grandmaster. He was Iranian Chess Champion in 2017.
9376**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Tehran, Aug 12, IRNA – Iranian chess player Parham Maghsudlou stood on the third place in the 2nd Al Sayyah International Blitz Championship 2019 in Dubai.
Maghsudlou had earlier ranked 3rd in Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival.
Parham Maghsoodloo is an Iranian chess grandmaster. He was Iranian Chess Champion in 2017.
9376**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment