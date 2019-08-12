Iraq lauds Iranian nation’s resistance

Hakim expressed opposition against economic sanctions policy and depriving nations and appreciated the Iranian people for their patience.

He also warned against increasing regional conflicts which pave the way for emergence of terrorism and threatening regional peace and security.

The senior Iraqi cleric urged all regional forces to sit at the negotiation table, accept peaceful solution and to set aside war, destruction, extremism and hatred from the region.

Earlier in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Ammar Hakim said that Iraq is closely monitoring cruel and unilateral sanctions against Iran.

Iraq has always supported Iran, he said slamming anti-Iran sanctions.

He described US imposition of unilateral sanctions as an unprecedented act in international interactions.

Referring to extended relations between two countries, he called for boosting relations in political, economic and cultural fields.

Head of Iraqi National Wisdom Movement went on to say that Iran's role in fighting Daesh terrorist group is undeniable.

