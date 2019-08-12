Iraq against Israel's presence in US Persian Gulf coalition  

Iraq is against presence of the Zionist regime of Israel in any military forces aiming to safeguard the Persian Gulf, Ali Al-Hakim wrote on his Twitter account.

Iraq is trying to solve tensions in the region through negotiations and considers Western forces’ presence as increasing tensions, he added.

In line with Iranophobia policies, Americans are after creating a coalition in the Persian Gulf which will increase tensions in the region more than ever.

Many countries, including Japan, Germany, France and Spain have so far opposed joining the maritime coalition.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi described the possibility of Zionists’ presence in the Persian Gulf as blatant threat against Iran, saying fighting their presence is Iran’s right.

Mousavi said Iran believes that this coalition is provocative. He also noted that Iran regards any presence of the Zionist occupiers in this coalition that its illegitimate presence is cause of insecurity and instability in the Middle East as a vivid threat against its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He added that in the framework of Iran’s defensive policy, it will have no doubt and the US and the Israeli regime will be responsible for this dangerous act.

Referring to US attempts to create military coalition or holding maritime security meeting on the pretext of safeguarding shipping in the Persian Gulf, Mousavi said Iran as one of the Persian Gulf states, considers the Persian Gulf as part of its territory and believes that the presence of trans-regional forces in the Persian Gulf not only provides no aid to reinforce security in this region, but prepares the grounds for tensions and crisis in this sensitive area.

Iran expresses its opposition against creating such coalition and describes it as provocative and deceiving measure, he said, adding that creators of such coalition together with its members will be regarded as cause of tension in the region.

