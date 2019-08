Jahangiri together with Turkmenistan president and the visiting prime ministers visited the exhibition.

Eshaq Jahangiri arrived in Turkmenistan on Monday to attend the Caspian Economic Forum.

At the same time with the Caspian Sea Day and the anniversary of signing Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, the Caspian Sea Forum reviewed various topics in Caspian Innovative Technologies Exhibition, Caspian Economic Forum.

