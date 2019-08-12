Gov’t spox stresses Pompeo’s historical illiteracy on Tisha B'Av

Pompeo misinterpreted Ayatollah Khamenei’s message as call for violence against Jews and has condemned protesting against the child-killer regime of Israel which is a religious duty in Hajj.

The Iranian official added that Pompeo even does not understand the concept of Tisha B'Av.

If he was aware of the fact, he would understand that the Israeli regime is the same sinister from which you should pray, Rabeei said.

Pompeo neither knows anything about Iranian society in which Jewish people has especial position, nor he has any knowledge about the history during which Jews conducted their religious ceremonies freely.

Tisha B'Av is an annual fast day in Judaism, on which a number of disasters in Jewish history occurred, primarily the destruction of both Solomon's Temple by the Neo-Babylonian Empire and the Second Temple by the Roman Empire in Jerusalem.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in a message to Hajj pilgrims on Saturday that Muslims must resist the Deal of Century with faith and perseverance.

Disavowal of the arrogance, led by the US, means disavowal of killing the oppressed and igniting wars; condemnation of centers of terrorism, including DAESH and American Blackwater (the US private company involved in war crimes in Iraq); wrath of the Muslim World over the deeds of the child-killing Zionist regime and its supporters; and condemnation of the US ignition of wars in the Western Asia and Northern Africa, the Leader said in his message.

Stressing that the issue of Palestine is a top priority for the Muslims, Ayatollah Khamenei added that conspiracy of the Deal of the Century set by the US and its puppets is a crime against humanity.

The Leader invited the Muslims to actively participate in the fight against the enemy and said that the Deal of the Century is, God willing, doomed to fail.

