Iran parliament official congratulates Muslim envoys on Eid al-Adha

In his message, Amir Abdollahian described hajj as indication of integration and reinforcing brotherliness among Muslims.

He also extended hope for boosting empathy and brotherliness among the Islamic Ummah.

Iranian official wished success and happiness for Iranian envoys.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated worldwide by Muslim community to commemorate the total submission of prophet Ibrahim to God's will for sacrificing his son, Ismail.

The festival is marked by collective prayers and donating meat, particularly to needy people.

Muslims in Iran celebrate the day on Monday (August 12).

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish