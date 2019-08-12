Zarif: Only regional states can ensure regional security

"Back from very productive trip to #Qatar. Exchanged ideas with Emir @TamimBinHamad and FM @MBA_AlThani_ on bilateral, regional and global issues," Zarif tweeted on Monday.



"Only regional nations can ensure regional security," he said referring to his interview with Qatari media 'Al Jazeera English'.

Earlier in a meeting with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Zarif said the military coalitions have been already failed and stressed that foreign forces cause insecurity in the region.

He hailed the developing trend of relations between the two countries in political and economic fields.

He also emphasized the need for continuous consultations on regional development as a need.

Zarif underlined Iran’s responsibility for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile Jassim Al Thani expressed happiness over relations between Iran and Qatar and highlighted both countries’ role in maintaining peace and stability in the region and establishing joint cooperation for reinforcing negotiations to solve regional issues.

